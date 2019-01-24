Sea of Thieves is 50% off until the end of the month

Buoyed by recent support from streamers like Summit1g, Rare's open world pirate game has regularly been at the top of the Twitch charts lately. According to the latest dev diary, the game has seen an uptick of new users as a result, and perhaps hoping to continue the trend of new players, Sea of Thieves is on sale until January 31 for 50% off. That's $30 or £24.99.

We're pretty fond of Sea of Thieves here at PC Gamer, too: Tyler made it his personal pick for our Game of the Year Awards, though he still wishes there were more fish.