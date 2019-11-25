Score a new Xbox One wireless controller for only $39.99 at Walmart

Walmart has got a rainbow of Xbox One Bluetooth controllers on sale for Black Friday. Right now you can pick a number of different colored Xbox One Bluetooth controllers for $39.99 , a $20 discount off its regular retail price.

The Microsoft Xbox One Bluetooth wireless controller has been the standard fare in PC gaming controllers for a good long while now. In fact, it's been on the best PC controller s list for years now thanks to the stellar design, affordability, and PC compatibility. Of course, if money is no option and you want the best, the Xbox Elite wireless controller series 2 still remains the top choice if you want more customization than the standard XO pad offers.

This particular sale lets you pick up a fun color too, if you want something to jazz-up your set-up. The classic black looks great but we need a shout out to some of the office's favorite controller colors like gray/green , phantom black and white , or the gorgeous Fornite purple .

At $39.99, this a good time replace your old Xbox One controller if it has suffered some wear and tear throughout the year. Maybe you just need extra controllers so your house guests keep their unwashed hands off your personal pad. That's cool too, we're not judging you too hard.

Stay tuned for even more Black Friday PC gaming deals, especially if you're on the lookout for components, accessories, and games.