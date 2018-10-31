Save $728 on one of the best 4K TVs for gaming and a 5.1 surround sound system

We're expecting a deluge of a display deals once Black Friday and Cyber Monday roll into view, but in the meantime, you don't have to sit around and twiddle your thumbs if you're in need of a 4K TV upgrade. Walmart has you covered with a bundle offer on one of the best options around.

That would be the LG OLED55C8PUA, a 55-inch class (54.6-inch diagonal) OLED TV with a 4K resolution and HDR support (Dolby Vision, Advanced HDR by Technicolor, HDR10, and HLG). Like most modern TVs, it's also a 'smart' TV, with webOS powering the experience.

The OLED55C8PUA scored high marks across the board at RTings. Just as importantly, it excelled at gaming.

"Excellent TV for gamers. Input lag is very low, so the TV feels very responsive. Motion handling is excellent due to the instantaneous response time and ability to flicker the image to clear up motion. Picture quality is also excellent due to the perfect blacks," RTings writes.

The OLED55C8PUA is on sale for around $1,900 at various spots. Walmart, however, is bundling in a Sharper Image 5.1 home theater speaker system. The entire package is priced at $1,896.99, down from $2,625.39.

LG OLED55C8PUA TV |4K OLED | 5.1 Speakers |$1,896.99

LG's OLED55C8PUA is an excellent television for gaming and watching TVs and movies alike. It has low input lag, supports HDR content, and smart features. Walmart is also bundling in a 5.1 surround sound speaker set. $1,896.99, Walmart



