Satellite Reign is looking awesome in these new gameplay visualization snippets

There's less than a week to go on Satellite Reign's crowdfunding campaign , and at the time of writing there's still some £50,000 (~$76,845) till it reaches its goal. Will this new video of in-engine gameplay concepts be enough to convince gamers to bridge the funding gap?

If you're a little confused about Satellite Reign's relationship to the Bullfrog classic Syndicate, you're forgiven. Starbreeze Studios and EA released another Syndicate in 2012, a reboot of the series that turned out rather meh-worthy. As developer Mike Diskett said in a short interview with PC Authority , 2012's stab at the Syndicate franchise "turned out to be a first person shooter. At the time I was thinking, 'What the hell are they doing?'"

This time, Satellite Reign will be heading straight back into RTS territory, and the gameplay visualization footage exudes a very strong Syndicate vibe. See more neon colors on the Kickstarter page .