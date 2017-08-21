Samsung's 500GB Evo solid state drive is on sale for $150

Samsung's 500GB 850 Evo solid state drive is on our list of the best SSD deals around, at a price of $175 (it's also our pick as the best SSD for gaming). That's a good deal, though it's now on sale at several vendors for $150, making it an even better bargain.

The 850 Evo line uses Samsung's 32-layer 3D V-NAND flash memory and has a 512MB cache buffer. It offers sequential read speeds of up to 540MB/s and sequential write speeds of up to 520MB/s. Those numbers do not compare with newer M.2 form factor NVMe drives that tap into the PCIe bus, but unless you are doing a lot of heavy file lifting, you won't notice a difference.

In addition to the price-to-performance ratio, we also like the 5-year warranty on this drive.

The drive is on sale almost everywhere you look, including Amazon, Best Buy, Newegg, and direct from Samsung.

