Samsung teams with Ubisoft to give away Watch Dogs 2 with select SSDs and monitors

Ubisoft is getting ready to release Watch Dogs 2 in a couple of weeks, though rather than place a pre-order (if you were planning to), you can score a digital download with the purchase of certain model Samsung SSDs and curved gaming monitors.

The bundle offer applies to nearly two dozen SSDs and monitors, including 19 SSDs ranging in capacity from 500GB to 4TB. Here's a full list:

960 PRO SSD (512GB, 1TB, 2TB)

960 EVO SSD (500GB, 1TB)

850 PRO SSD (512GB, 1TB, 2TB)

850 EVO SSD (500GB, 1TB, 2TB, 4TB)

850 EVO M.2 SSD (500GB, 1TB)

850 EVO mSATA SSD (500GB, 1TB)

Portable SSD T3 (500GB, 1TB, 2TB)

Samsung CFG70 Curved Gaming Monitor (24-inch)

Samsung CFG70 Curved Gaming Monitor (27-inch)

Samsung CF791 Curved Monitor (34-inch)

Note that the offer does not include Samsung's 950 Pro line. It also excludes lower capacity options on several of the drive lines, such 256GB and 128GB SSDs in the 850 Pro family. Otherwise, it's a fairly robust list of fast storage options.

Purchases also have to be made from an authorized dealer. The list is pretty extensive and includes the likes of Amazon, Best Buy, Newegg, and many others. It's also only open to U.S. residents.

Go here for fine print details and instructions on redeeming your game code.