Saints Row 4 GATV DLC is free today

New costumes, a heavy machine gun and a launcher that fires combat knives are yours to claim in Saints Row 4 for zero cents on Steam today to celebrate/make fun of the launch of a certain other title. What was it now, VAGT? GAVT? You know, the one where Tony Soprano teams up with CJ from San Andreas and Lynch from Kane and Lynch to rob banks and play tennis.

I wonder how Rockstar's latest will will compare to Volition's. As Saints Row has diverged and found its own voice it's become more capable of commenting on Grand Theft Auto and the quirks of videogames in general. For all its absurdity, I wonder if it's become a smarter with its satire than GTA. Rich certainly had a terrific time coming up with a verdict for us when he gave it 90 in our Saints Row 4 review .

For a taste of Saints Row humour, here's the GATV trailer. The DLC will cost real money again tomorrow.