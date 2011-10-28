Saints Row 3 trailer shows novel way of destroying roadblocks

http://youtu.be/-yhlv9hjEII

Like Just Cause 2, Saints Row: The Third is giving us a plethora of things we wish we could do in real life. In this trailer, one player uses an unmanned aerial vehicle to destroy roadblocks while another player furiously rides their motorbike down the explodey streets.

We wish we had mates who could do something similar on our trek to work, taking out slow-moving old people, unpredictable children and stupid dogs. Actually, we just wish we had mates with access to air-to-ground artillery. Think of the possibilities. Saints Row: The Third is out on November 15 in the US and November 18 in Europe.