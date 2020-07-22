Popular

Sabrent just doubled the capacity of the largest PCIe 4.0 SSD, but it costs $750

By

Amazon is selling a 4TB SSD that's rated to deliver up to 4,900MB/s of sequential read performance.

(Image credit: Sabrent)

Sabrent is making waves in the SSD space, first with its ultra-capacious 8TB Rocket Q PCIe 3.0 drive with fast read and write speeds, and now with the quiet introduction of the first-ever 4TB capacity PCIe 4.0 SSD. 

Oddly enough, I can't find any reference to this model on Sabrent's website. There's also no formal announcement I'm aware of, despite this being something the company should want to shout from a mountaintop (all other PCIe 4.0 SSDs top out at 2TB). Perhaps that's coming. In the meantime, the world's only 4TB PCIe 4.0 SSD is sitting pretty on Amazon (via TweakTown), with a $749.99 asking price (or $769.99 with a heatsink included).

That's expensive, obviously, though half the price of the 8TB Rocket Q. So in that regard, it's not egregious—buyers are paying the same price per gigabyte, but getting a faster interface.

The caveat with PCIe 4.0 is that you need to plug these drives into a supported platform in order to take full advantage of the speed benefits. Right now, PCIe 4.0 is the exclusive domain of AMD and its X570 and B550 chipsets.

Your next upgrade

(Image credit: Future)

Best CPU for gaming: the top chips from Intel and AMD
Best graphics card: your perfect pixel-pusher awaits
Best SSD for gaming: get into the game ahead of the rest

Sabrent rates this model as being able to deliver up to 4,900MB/s of sequential read performance and up to 3,500MB/s of sequential writes.

The write speed isn't all that noteworthy in comparison to the fastest PCIe 3.0 SSDs, but the read speed is quite a bit higher. As a point of reference, Samsung's 970 Evo Plus, the best SSD for gaming, offers reads and writes of up to 3,400MB/s and 3,300MB/s, respectively.

Amazon also lists a 2TB Rocket Q4 model for $319.99 (or $349.99 with heatsink), which is a better value—around $0.16 per gigabyte, versus around $0.19 per gigabyte for the 4TB drive.

Paul Lilly

Paul has been playing PC games and raking his knuckles on computer hardware since the Commodore 64. He does not have any tattoos, but thinks it would be cool to get one that reads LOAD"*",8,1. In his off time, he rides motorcycles and wrestles alligators (only one of those is true).
See comments