To celebrate World Back Up day allow me to present to you a 2 TB SSD for under 5 cents per GB

News
By published

If you want MOAR STORAGE, how about 4 TB for just over 5 cents per GB?

Silicon Power UD90 2 TB SSD
(Image credit: Silicon Power)

Back the f up, it's World Back Up day. And that is a time to remind everyone—from Joe and Josephine Public to Ms Big Bucks Corpo—about the importance of backing up your most important pictures and docs, and to just keep your vital data secure. But to effectively back up, in this world of ever-expanding data costs, you're going to need ever more storage space.

And that can be expensive... unless you wait 'til the sales and bag a quality SSD with a large capacity for packing in tons of pics and game saves. For today we have the Silicon Power UD90, an inexpensive PCIe 4.0 drive that, while it won't set any records for straight-line speed, will provide a whole lot of storage space speedy enough for anyone's needs.

Quick links

  • Silicon Power UD90 | 2 TB | 5,000 MB/s read | 4,800 MB/s write | $95 @ B&H Photo
  • Silicon Power UD90 | 4 TB | 5,000 MB/s read | 4,500 MB/s write | $208 @ Amazon

The drives

Silicon Power UD90 | 2 TB | NVMe | PCIe 4.0 | 5,000 MB/s read | 4,800 MB/s write | $119.97 $94.97 at B&amp;H Photo (save $25)

Silicon Power UD90 | 2 TB | NVMe | PCIe 4.0 | 5,000 MB/s read | 4,800 MB/s write | $119.97 $94.97 at B&H Photo (save $25)
You might not know Silicon Power from Samsung, but this SSD is well-received by our friends at Tom's Hardware. It offers plenty of speed for a Steam library expansion but with a meager cost per gigabyte of just under five cents. It's not the fastest SSD out there, though, but will be plenty fast enough for all but the most number-hungry of SSD benchmarkers.

Price check: Newegg $95.97 | Amazon $99.97

View Deal

The Silicon Power UD90 is available in 2 TB trim for just $95 at B&H Photo right now. That's cheaper than both Amazon and Newegg.

Whether you're looking to jam it into a spare M.2 slot in your laptop or desktop gaming PC or slap it into a simple external enclosure for easy backups, this drive will serve you well. It's not just a great backup SSD, though, as its middling read/write performance will be effectively invisible if you just want it as an extension of your Steam Library.

The perceptible performance difference between even the fastest PCIe 5.0 SSD and this mid-level PCIe 4.0 drive is minimal at the very, very worst. And the very cheapest PCIe 5 drive I can find today is a Crucial CS2150 at $175, or nearly nine cents per gigabyte. In short, PCIe 5.0 drives are still not worth the outlay if you're looking for actually visible performance differences.

Silicon Power UD90 | 4 TB | NVMe | PCIe 4.0 | 5,000 MB/s read | 4,500 MB/s write | $239.99 $207.99 at Amazon (save $32)

Silicon Power UD90 | 4 TB | NVMe | PCIe 4.0 | 5,000 MB/s read | 4,500 MB/s write | $239.99 $207.99 at Amazon (save $32)
This Silicon Power might not be the fastest of drives, but it's difficult to argue with this much storage for this sort of money. With a sequential read/write of 5,000 MB/s and 4,500 MB/s, it's still not what you'd call slow and should be fine for gaming, plus it comes from a reliable brand.

Price check: Newegg $207.99 | B&H PHoto $209.99

View Deal

And if you're willing to pay that much for a new SSD, then why not go even bigger? The 4 TB version of the Silicon Power UD90 is on sale for $208 over at Amazon and that's only a teeny tiny bit over five cents per gigabyte.

So yeah, there's not excuse not to back up at that price, eh?

Dave James
Dave James
Editor-in-Chief, Hardware

Dave has been gaming since the days of Zaxxon and Lady Bug on the Colecovision, and code books for the Commodore Vic 20 (Death Race 2000!). He built his first gaming PC at the tender age of 16, and finally finished bug-fixing the Cyrix-based system around a year later. When he dropped it out of the window. He first started writing for Official PlayStation Magazine and Xbox World many decades ago, then moved onto PC Format full-time, then PC Gamer, TechRadar, and T3 among others. Now he's back, writing about the nightmarish graphics card market, CPUs with more cores than sense, gaming laptops hotter than the sun, and SSDs more capacious than a Cybertruck.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about hardware
Gigabyte Aorus Master 16 gaming laptop

Gigabyte Aorus Master 16 gaming laptop review
The Agon Pro AG246FK6 gaming monitor floats in a pink-blue gradient void.

AOC announces its own 600 Hz monitor offering though the thought of such a high refresh rate just makes my eyes water
Jason Momoa, Jack Black, and a kid in Minecraft

Jack Black, filled with premiere mania, says A Minecraft Movie is what the world needs right now: 'There’s so much violence and war and hatred'
See more latest
Most Popular
Jason Momoa, Jack Black, and a kid in Minecraft
Jack Black, filled with premiere mania, says A Minecraft Movie is what the world needs right now: 'There’s so much violence and war and hatred'
Retro 1990s style beige desktop PC computer and monitor screen and keyboard. 3D illustration.
Microsoft has disabled the popular 'bypassnro' Windows 11 sign-in workaround in the latest Insider build, but there exists another
The Sinking City
Lovecraftian horror detective game The Sinking City's grand redemption arc continues, with a shiny new remaster coming free to all existing owners
A female Hunter wields a giant, bagpipe-shaped Hunting Horn.
Monster Hunter Wilds will finally let players transmog their ugly Artian weapons, and there's been some much-needed acknowledgement of PC performance problems
The Agon Pro AG246FK6 gaming monitor floats in a pink-blue gradient void.
AOC announces its own 600 Hz monitor offering though the thought of such a high refresh rate just makes my eyes water
A screenshot form a YouTube video showing a keyboard that&#039;s been cut in half and then wired back together
In the market for a split keyboard? Why not chop a regular one in half and then attach it back together with a nightmare of wires, said no-one ever
SteamOS on multiple handheld gaming PCs
Linus Torvalds admits 'pure incompetence' for missing the new Linux 6.14 kernel deadline but all is forgiven as the update is great news for non-Windows gaming
Modern blue screen of death (BSOD) error.
Microsoft announces changes to the Blue Screen of Death as rumours of an ominous Black Screen of Death stalk the land
Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer art
CEO of GTA 6 publisher Take-Two isn't worried about AI-generated slop games: 'It’s built on data that already exists, it’s backward-looking—big hits are forward-looking'
A Zoi taking a bath in a towel.
Turns out Inzoi's inhabitants wear towels in the shower because pixelating them Sims-style was too saucy: 'We actually tested this ourselves during development, so you can trust us'