Rust devblog details bandanas, quiver, hitbox fixes and more

The Rust devblog continues to be a fun regular read, even if, like me, you've not yet set foot in its world of postapocalyptic naked rock-wielding murderous cavepeople. Devblog 73, like the 72 before it, details what developers Facepunch have been up to over the last week, offering an early look at some of the features, fixes and additions coming to the survival game in the coming weeks.

Look at these lovely new balaclavas, for example. They look like the heads of hollowed-out Sackboys.

Rust is also (probably) getting bandanas and a quiver, along with some funky makeshift backpacks. On the fixes side of things, we can expect a revised hitbox system that will stop players from shielding bullets with their hands, the return of hit indicator sounds and visual effects, loot table changes, muzzle flashes and, oooh, lots more. At the end of the post, there's also a changelog for the most recent update—I'll paste that below.