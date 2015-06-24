Popular

Ronin to exit Early Access and release officially later this month

By

Ronin

When Devolver Digital released Ronin on Early Access last month the publisher promised it would only stay there for a month. It looks like they've kept their word, because the stealth/platformer/turn-based combat hybrid is set to release officially on June 30.

Ronin will hit Steam, GOG and "other digital services" with a 25 percent discount, as well as a digital special edition including a digital comic and the game's soundtrack in both MP3 and FLAC formats. Chris Livingston enjoyed his time with the game back in March, noting that the stealth elements work much better than the violent confrontations.

If you're not convinced and aren't willing to pay entry for the Early Access version (which is still available), there's a playable demo, too.

Shaun Prescott

Shaun is PC Gamer’s Australian Editor. He loves masochistic platformers but lacks the skill and grace to complete them. He has four broken keyboards hidden under his desk, filed between an emergency six-pack of Reschs and five years worth of XXL promotional t-shirts. He stares out the window a lot.
See comments