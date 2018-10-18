Rocket League's 'RocketID' has been delayed into 2019

RocketID, which will enable cross-platform friends and parties in Rocket League, was delayed beyond its planned September rollout so that developer Psyonix could "ensure that RocketID is operating flawlessly on all platforms before its release." A new date wasn't set at the time but the studio that more information would be released "when the time is right."

The time became right today, and while we still don't have a release date, Psyonix has now confirmed that it won't be out until sometime next year.

"While our goal was to release RocketID before the end of 2018, we’ve made the difficult decision to push its release into early 2019," the studio wrote in the Fall 2018 Roadmap update. "The good news is that with Sony's recent announcements regarding full cross-platform functionality, we can now make additional changes to prepare RocketID for ALL platforms should we receive permission to do so!"

Sony has previously taken a hard line against allowing cross-platform play on the PlayStation 4 console, an attitude that we said in a September analysis "harms the games industry and players as a whole." Later that same month, however, Sony reversed course by allowing Fortnite cross-play between the PS4 and other platforms. No other games benefited from the turnaround, but it's not unreasonable to expect that if the Fortnite experiment doesn't end in flames—and there's no reason to think it will—then cross-platform support will eventually be broadened.

"We’re working incredibly hard to ensure that it’s as intuitive, stable, and polished as possible, before releasing it to the world. We know the wait has been frustrating for many of you who are eager for this feature, and we thank you for your patience as we continue to work on cross-platform party support."

Psyonix also said that Rocket League's launch in China is approaching, although there's still no solid date, confirmed that a new Rocket Pass and more "licensed premium DLC" will be released in December, and provided a quick rundown of Frost Fest 2018, which will also start mid-December and award players "Snowflakes" that can be redeemed for holiday-themed items including a "Golden Gift." Frosty Fest dates will be announced later in the fall.