Rocket League's cross-platform parties have been delayed

The release of RocketID, a new addition to Rocket League announced earlier this year that will enable cross-platform friends and parties, has been delayed. The plan had been to roll out the RocketID feature this month, but developer Psyonix said today that it's not going to happen.

"As outlined in our Summer Roadmap Update, our goal was to release RocketID in September, but we’ve made the difficult decision to push it out of September and include it in a future update," Psyonix wrote. "We want to ensure that RocketID is operating flawlessly on all platforms before its release, and this extra time will ensure that you'll be playing and partying up with friends on different platforms with ease."

The update also discusses the hotfixes and changes made following the release of the major Progression Update a couple of weeks ago, including bug fixes and adjustments to the XP conversion system, which apparently had some unexpected results for some players.

"Two major factors went into determining how you would be converted into the new progression system: Online matches played—which excludes private matches and is based on our own internally-tracked match history—and earned XP," Psyonix explained.

"The internal match history we used for this conversion process may not line up with what you see on stat-tracking websites for a number of reasons, including local save data file corruption or manipulation. Along with matches played and XP, we've factored in progress on your last level before the update, while granting up to ten additional levels to players based on where they fell within the curve of matches played by their same-level peers."

A new date for the RocketID rollout hasn't been set but Psyonix said it would provide more information "when the time is right."