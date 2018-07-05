Rocket League kicks off free weekend today

Screw the World Cup, Rocket League is hosting a free weekend. From today at 10am PST / 6pm BST through Monday, July 9 at the same time, the ball-cage-car 'em up is free to try on Steam.

Those who opt in can expect full access to Rocket League's features, game modes, Playlists (both Casual and Competitive), and Arenas. And if you like what you see, developer Psyonix says it'll run coinciding 50 percent discount on the base game and select DLC throughout the free to try period.

Now three years old, Rocket League continues to grow with updates, themed DLC and new Arenas on a regular basis. Moreover, in conversation with Gamespot, game director Scott Rudi says he and his team have no plans for a sequel—but will instead continue to invest in Rocket League's "games-as-a-service" purview.

"We want to keep this going," says Rudi. "I don't know what I'd do with Rocket League 2. I'd rather do more to expand the existing Rocket League. It's doing great, there is a lot ahead of it. So yeah, we have no plans for Rocket League 2... We want to provide a really good experience [for players] to have fun with for years to come. We want to keep this going."

To celebrate its three year anniversary, Rocket League also follows its free weekend with an Anniversary Event. More information on that can be read here.