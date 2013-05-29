Rise of the Triad's system requirements and cover art released

Hear that ratatat-tat? That's the sound of Rise of the Triad once again bursting into our consciousnesses after a quiet spell. The 1995 classic's reboot looks to be coming along swimmingly—why, even the cover has been rebooted, with all the major (and even some of the minor details) lovingly replicated for the modern age. We've also got some details on the system requirements, so you can ascertain whether or not your system is worthy of running a modern, 90s-era FPS.

Though there isn't the faintest whiff of an exact release date yet, do know that it'll be coming to Green Man Gaming and Good Old Games in addition to reliable ol' Steam. Regardless of which digital distribution platform you place your loyalties in, you'll be able to access cross-platform chat and multiplayer, so don't worry about its promiscuity. Now here's the required system beefage:

Minimum:

OS:Windows XP 32-bit

Processor:2.4 GHz Dual Core Processor or Better

Memory:2 GB RAM

Graphics:ATI Radeon HD 3870 / NVIDIA 8800 GT

DirectX®:9.0

Hard Drive:5 GB HD space

Sound:DirectX Compatible

Recommended:

OS:Windows 7 64-bit

Processor:2.4 GHz Quad Core Processor or Better

Memory:4 GB RAM

Graphics:AMD Radeon HD 6950 / NVIDIA GeForce GTX 560

DirectX®:9.0

Hard Drive:5 GB HD space

Sound:DirectX Compatible