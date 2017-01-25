Retro-inspired 3D platformer Poi release date set

PolyKid's Poi is a lovely-looking '90s-esque whimsical 3D platformer that echoes the likes of Spyro, Banjo-Kazooie, and, going back further still, Bubsy. As Tom Sykes previously reported, it debuted on Steam's Early Access programme in November 2015 however is now ready to bolt from its stable into the realm of full release. Come February 1, a week from today, Poi will launch its version 1.0.

A self-proclaimed "love letter to the '90s era of classic platforming titles", Poi follows two adventurous kids as they set off on an quest in a strange whale-shaped airship to learn more about the 'Milky Way Globe' while gathering 'Explorer Medallions'. Obviously.

With "tight, precise controls with all the platforming moves you know and love", this sees the intrepid pair conversing with a cast of bubbly genre-typical characters and battling a host of similarly discernible baddies.

Over to Poi's launch trailer to depict some of that in practice:

Admittedly, I'm a sucker for both nostalgia and this style of game—but what about that soundtrack? It comes courtesy of Virginia composer Lyndon Holland. Before you go, I thought I'd share this Dragon Quest-like enemy concept artwork PolyKid posted via an update last year. It's pretty cool:

Poi is due February 1.