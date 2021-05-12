How to solve the music box puzzle in Resident Evil Village

How do you solve the Resident Evil Village music box puzzle? You're trapped in the basement in House Beneviento, and after finding a selection of tools in the Doll Workshop, you're staring at a music box that's in need of some TLC. Naturally, there are some light spoilers ahead, but we'll get to the answer very quickly.

You may recognise the object from the Winters' home at the beginning of the game. However, it's in need of some light repairs to get it working again. This is just one part of the much larger doll puzzle, but you have to complete this section to move on. So, let's cover how to solve the Resident Evil 8 music box puzzle to help you on your way.

Resident Evil Village: How to solve the music box puzzle

To bring you up to speed, you should have just opened the Doll Workshop door, using the combination code engraved on the Wedding Ring. You'll also need the Winding Key for this puzzle. If you haven't discovered that item yet, walk over to the mannequin on the table and examine its left leg to grab it. Now you're ready to exit the room.

Open the doors and continue walking down the corridor. Stop when the white door opens on the left side, and enter the room to find the music box on the table. There's also a note that reads:

"A memento of my time with Ethan. But this music box no longer plays".

Image 1 of 2 Resident Evil Village music box puzzle solution (Image credit: Capcom) Image 2 of 2 Resident Evil Village Winding Key (Image credit: Capcom)

The music box is broken, but luckily you already have everything you need to fix it. Attach the Winding Key to open the music box. There are now five metal sections that you can swap between and spin. All you need to do is line up the scratches on the metal (solution above) to make it play. Concentrate on the three long scratches and you'll crack this in a few seconds. Press Space to test the box, and the drawer will open to reward you with a pair of Tweezers.

I'll leave you to work out the rest of the puzzle on your own, or you can always refer to my doll puzzle guide, which covers everything you need to know about in this area. Here's a cheeky hint to point you in the right direction: I'm sure the mannequin will have something to say about your new Tweezers. Good luck!