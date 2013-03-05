Resident Evil: Revelations PC will feature ultra-difficult 'Infernal Mode'; aims to test your sanity

If you long for the days when Resident Evil was a legitimate survival horror series, then the forthcoming PC port for Resident Evil: Revelations - originally a 3DS exclusive - is probably the closest you're ever going to get. Which is a shame, but rest assured that Revelations is quite determined to drive you insane: a new 'Infernal Mode' has been added to the HD port, which promises an ultra-difficult experience.

In a new trailer showcasing the mode, the ultra-difficult setting is revealed to "remix" enemy and item placement, as well as increasing enemy presence overall. So you'll need to make sure every bullet and green herb counts in true ye olde Resident Evil fashion. Check out the trailer below. The game releases May 21 in the US and May 24 in Europe and Australia.