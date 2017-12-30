Resident Evil 7 gets a permanent 40% price cut (and a 20% sale to boot)

Resident Evil 7 was a brilliant survival-horror game that, arguably, saved the series. It sold well, but not as well as Capcom hoped, reaching its 4 million sales target seven months later than expected. The developer has set an overall sales target of a whopping 10 million. Perhaps the fact that it's sliced the base price of the game in half for US buyers, and by just shy of 40% for UK audiences, might help.

The price cut, to £24.99/$29.99, happened without fanfare earlier this month alongside the release of the Gold Edition of the game, which contains all downloadable content for the game, including the Not a Hero and End of Zoe DLC.

The sale price of the base the game didn't actually change on Steam: it remains £20/$24 (that was previously a 50% price cut, and now it's just a 20% discount). That's still a great deal, but the permanent price drop surely means that future sales will bring the price down even further.

So yes, technically this is not 'new' news, but Capcom didn't actually mention the price cut anywhere as far as I can see. And if you're just interested in the base game without the DLC, it's worth knowing about. It's near its historic low at the moment, and if you're patient you'll probably be able to pick it up for an even better price soon.