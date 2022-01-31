Resident Evil 4 VR improves controls for lefties and promises Mercenaries as a free download later this year

Audio player loading…

The VR-headset-formerly-known-as-Oculus Quest is now called the Meta Quest, and today a post on the Oculus blog confirmed that this is not confusing at all. One of the recent Quest highlights is Resident Evil 4 VR, a re-working of Capcom's survival horror classic that managed to somehow capture part of the original's appeal while also being a great VR experience in its own right.

Today it's received a new update that has "overhauled mobility and comfort settings in response to player feedback, and has enhanced gameplay to give players more options. This includes new controller-directional movement so you can steer your walking direction with your hand, the ability to swap your dominant analog stick movement hand—a big boon for left-handed players—and height adjustment settings."

One wonders why the left-handed option wasn't in there from the start—surely this stuff should be standard in VR—but let's not moan too much about it being fixed. Another issue players had was with the default positions for the waist and chest holders (where you store items), which could be a little awkward depending on body shape. These can now be adjusted.

There are various minor optimisations and more reloading settings have been added, and now you can change the colour of your weapon's laser sight. The announcement ends saying that Mercenaries mode, one of the best minigames ever made, is coming "later this year [...] Featuring tons of action and unlockable characters, this new game mode will come as a free addition to the game and will have you coming back to fight relentless Ganados again and again."