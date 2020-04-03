How to find the lockpick in Resident Evil 3 Remake

Keep seeing yellow locks that you have no idea how to get past? You need the Resident Evil 3 Remake lockpick. This handy little tool takes up a single slot in your inventory, which is a fair trade-off given how useful it is. It's also very easy to use, ensuring that you're only ever just a couple of clicks from your prize.

This handy item helps you unlock a few areas that you may have previously missed. As you progress it continues to demonstrate its worth: it helps you unlock ammo, grenades, and more. But before you can start busting open every simple lock in sight—and believe me, there are quite a few—let's add the Resident Evil 3 lockpick to your inventory, pronto.

Image 1 of 5 Head through this gate (Image credit: Capcom) Image 2 of 5 Retrieve the case from the person (Image credit: Capcom) Image 3 of 5 Open the case by pressing Space on your keyboard (Image credit: Capcom) Image 4 of 5 Lockpick (Image credit: Capcom) Image 5 of 5 Lockpick location (Image credit: Capcom)

Where to find the Resident Evil 3 lockpick

Before finding the lockpick, you need to find the Resident Evil 3 bolt cutters. These are hanging in the small unnamed room that's connected to the Garage in the Downtown area. The Resident Evil 3 lockpick is in a case just outside the Control Room in the Subway Power Substation. Here's how to get there:

Starting in the room where you found the bolt cutters, head over to the red door with the chain on it and cut the chain. After the cutscene, take the stairs and head outside.

Turn right to find some handgun ammo and a suicide note. Follow the alleyway along to find the Electrician's Note.

Continue walking down the alleyway towards the police vehicle and eliminate some pesky dogs. Bear left and walk through the gate with the yellow and black tape on it, before entering the building via the orange door.

Take out the zombies before heading upstairs, and collect the items on the table by the window. Enter the Control Room to grab the Hip Pouch perched on the ladders in the corner and save, if you need to.

Take the white door in the corner to head outside and down more stairs. Follow the fence around to find someone slumped on the ground holding a case at the end of the walkway.

Take the case and add it to your inventory, then examine it to find that it can be opened. Hit space to open the case and find the lockpick.

How to use the Resident Evil 3 lockpick

You find the lockpick while playing as Jill, and it's worth keeping it in your inventory for the majority of the game. Immediately after finding the lockpick, you must use it to open a door which encourages you to continue with the main objective. However, this tool also grants you access to items locked away in cases and lockers later on. Whenever you see a simple lock (the big yellow lock above), use the lockpick to open it up for a treat.