Report says Altered Carbon showrunner is writing a Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic movie

At Star Wars Celebration in April, Lucasfilm boss Kathleen Kennedy said they were "developing something to look at" based on Bioware's game series Knights of the Old Republic. The idea of a KotOR movie sure got our attention. And now it looks like we know what that something is: a script from writer and producer Laeta Kalogridis, according to three insiders who spoke to Buzzfeed News.

"Kalogridis is close to finishing the first script of a potential KotOR trilogy, according to the three sources," writes Buzzfeed.

A script doesn't guarantee that a Knights of the Old Republic movie will actually be made, let alone lead a trilogy. But with Star Wars pledging to move on from the Skywalker saga with Episode 9 this year, the Old Republic is obviously fertile ground, full of Jedi and Sith alike. Crazier things have happened.

Kalogridis was the showrunner for Netflix's sci-fi series Altered Carbon, based on the (much better) novel by Richard Morgan. Her other credits include the screenplays for Alexander (yikes), Shutter Island, Terminator Genisys, and Alita: Battle Angel.