Red Orchestra 2 now available for pre-purchase on Steam, bonuses detailed

Preceding the game's August 30 release, Red Orchestra 2 is up for pre-sale on Steam . Tripwire also revealed a Digital Deluxe Edition of the game, currently discounted at $44.99, that includes access to the "final phase" of the RO2 beta, instant unlocks of four weapons, along with two TF2 hats and two Killing Floor skins.

If you own Red Orchestra: Ostfront 41-45, you'll get...

  • 20% off the game's price (as opposed to the current 10% pre-order sale)

  • Special in-game item - Russian Guards Badge and German Close Combat Badge

  • Day 1 unlock of the Kar98 and Mosin rifle bayonets

If you buy the Steam Digital Deluxe Edition, you'll get...

  • Access to the final phase of closed beta before the August 30th launch

  • Day 1 Unlock of the Elite Assault Weapons (MKb 42(H) and AVT-40) and Semi Auto Sniper Weapons (SVT-40 and G 41(W))

  • Team Fortress 2 German and Russian hats ("vintage" if bought during pre-purchase)

  • Two new characters for Killing Floor - Russian and German Soldier Re-enactors

Evan Lahti

Raised by a Team Fortress Classic clan, Evan can only communicate using multiplayer FPS jargon, sort of like that Star Trek: TNG "Darmok" episode. 2fort, when the walls fell...
