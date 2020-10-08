Rambo is coming to Mortal Kombat 11 next month

Mortal Kombat 11 is adding a new trio of killers to its eclectic roster next month, including yet another musclebound titan of '80s action movies—Rambo. This out of towner joins the likes of Robocop and the Terminator, as well as other guest fighters like Spawn and Joker.

Sylvester Stallone unexpectedly reprises his role, lending his voice to the First Blood version of Rambo that, through the magic of time travel and alternate dimensions, finds himself duking it out with undead ninjas and elemental gods.

Rambo is part of the upcoming Kombat Pack 2 DLC, which will also net you Mileena and Rain, classic characters making their Mortal Kombat 11 debut. New characters also means new weapons, accessories and outfits to unlock, and as much as I love the game, I'm increasingly convinced that I'm really just playing so I can dress up all my angry warriors.

The new pack is coming on November 17, alongside the launch of a new Ultimate edition containing the base game, Aftermath expansion and DLC packs. Mortal Kombat 11: Ultimate will be available on PC, Xbox One and PlayStation 4, as well as next-gen consoles. The next-gen version will be a free upgrade, with reduced load times, 4K dynamic resolution and "enhanced visuals". There's no word on any enhancements for the PC version.