Rainbow Six Siege 'Operation Health' priorities include maps, hit boxes, and Glaz

Ubisoft announced earlier this month that the second season of Rainbow Six Siege Year Two was being put on hold so the studio could focus on fixing the game, an effort it dubbed "Operation Health." In a more recent blog post, the publisher detailed its priorities for the upcoming 2.2.1 patch, although it acknowledged that some of the updates may be pushed out to the next one, because "development is an extremely complex process." Who knew!

Here's what's in the pipe:

One-Step Matchmaking: We are focusing on the testing and implementation of One Step Matchmaking. We are currently testing this on the TTS.

Map Fixes: Our level design team will be taking a pass on all maps to correct various bugs/glitches.

Game Crashes: Our technical team will be reviewing the layers of code that are leading to game crashes. This will provide you with a more stable playing experience.

Hit Boxes: Currently being tested on the Technical Test Server, the hit box refactor is continuing to under-go further testing prior to being deployed to the live build of the game.

Spawn Killing: We have seen the community's frustrations regarding spawn killing, and our level design teams will be taking steps to mitigate the locations where this is still possible. To be clear, spawn killing is when a Defender is able to kill you within seconds of spawning. Running towards the objective and dying for not using cover is not considered spawn killing.

Join in Progress: We do not intend for players to be placed into Ranked matches that are already in progress. We are also going to be working on the various bugs encountered by people when they join a match in progress in Casual.

Defuser issues (audio, planting, destroying): Interaction with the Defuser is not always fluid and intuitive, and sometimes does not work as intended. We will be doing a pass on the Defuser as a whole to address these issues. The various Defuser issues will be worked on throughout the entirety of Operation Health.

Glaz: Glaz will be receiving some attention. Stay tuned for details!

Ubisoft said that it will go into greater detail on each individual topic in separate blog posts over "the coming weeks." An Operation Health FAQ, with a breakdown of how Rainbow Six Siege Year Two has changed, is available here.