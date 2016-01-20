Popular

Rainbow Six: Siege 'Operation Black Ice' operators have apparently leaked

Rainbow Six Siege will gets its first free DLC update on February 2, adding two new operators and a map to the main game. That's still a few weeks away, but someone with early access to the expansion has apparently leaked some details on the new playable characters. These could be mock-ups for all I know, and should be treated as unofficial. Still, if they are mock-ups, they're very well done.

According to the leaked images (embedded below, and via Reddit), the operators will come in the form of Frost and Buck. Frost is a defence operator armed with "a mechanical trap to incapacitate enemies". Meanwhile, Buck is an attack operator with the ability to "toggle [an] under-barrel shotgun attachment on his main weapon". Ever wanted to load out with a shotgun and an automatic rifle? Well, Buck's your man.

As for the map, a leaked trailer earlier this month indicated that it'd be set on a yacht frozen in pack ice. Given the name of the expansion (it's called Operation Black Ice), that's probably true.

Shaun Prescott

Shaun is PC Gamer’s Australian editor and news writer. He mostly plays platformers and RPGs, and keeps a close eye on anything of particular interest to antipodean audiences. He (rather obsessively) tracks the movements of the Doom modding community, too.
