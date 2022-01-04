Popular

Rainbow Six Extraction system requirements probably won't force you to upgrade your PC

As long as you've got a reasonably decent gaming PC, you'll be all set.

extraction
(Image credit: Ubisoft)
With Rainbow Six Extraction now just a couple of weeks away, Ubisoft has rolled out the full rundown of the PC hardware you'll need if you want to play. Happily for all, the hardware requirements shouldn't shift your eyebrows much, so any recently updated setup should get you into the action straightaway.

That's at the low end of the visual scale, naturally, but that's still running at 1080p, which isn't bad by any measure. Framerates aren't provided, but my assumption is that 30 fps is the baseline. So here's what you need:

Low (1080p)

  • CPU: Intel i5-4460 / AMD Ryzen 3 1200        
  • GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 960 4GB / AMD RX 560 4GB    
  • RAM: 8GB (Dual-channel setup)        
  • OS: Windows 10 64-bit        
  • Storage: 85GB    

High (1080p)

  • CPU: Intel i7-4790 / AMD Ryzen 5 1600        
  • GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 6GB / AMD RX 580 8GB        
  • RAM: 16GB (Dual-channel setup)        
  • OS: Windows 10 64-bit        
  • Storage: 85GB

High (1440)

  • CPU: Intel i5-8400 / AMD Ryzen 5 2600X        
  • GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 6GB / AMD RX 5600CT 6GB        
  • RAM: 16GB (Dual-channel setup)        
  • OS: Windows 10/11 64-bit        
  • Storage: 85GB    

Ultra (2160p)

  • CPU: Intel i9-9900K / AMD Ryzen 7 3700X        
  • GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 10GB / AMD RX 6800XT 16GB        
  • RAM: 16GB (Dual-channel setup)        
  • OS: Windows 10/11 64-bit        
  • Storage: 85GB (+9GB HD Textures)    

The PC version of Rainbow Six Extraction will also support uncapped framerates, multi-monitor and widescreen displays, Nvidia DLSS and Reflex, the Vulkan API, "in-depth customization options," and a built-in benchmarking tool. Crossplay, cross-progression, and cross-save will also be supported across all platforms.

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

As for what you can expect from the game, Rainbow Six Extraction is essentially a co-op zombie shooter, but a lot less Left 4 Dead-like than you might think: We checked out a pre-release build in June 2021 and found it a "slower, more methodical take" on the genre than we expected. It remains to be seen how that will work out: 

"The speed is naturally suited for Siege's close-quarters shootouts, but it feels a bit weird in a zombie game," Morgan wrote in his preview. "Maybe that's why the enemy groupings were so sparse. Normal parasite enemies are about as weak as L4D zombies, but they don't bunch up into hordes. I'd often find one or two in a room standing still, waiting patiently to be shot in the head. It's also seemed like it was possible to completely clear out an area by destroying the parasite-spawning nests scattered around. I was surprised at how often I felt relatively safe in this dangerous environment."

Rainbow Six Extraction comes out on January 20.

