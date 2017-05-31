Pyre, a party-based RPG by the creators of Bastion, releases in July

Since the release of Transistor in 2014, Supergiant Games has been busy working on a new party-based RPG called Pyre. Since Transistor is, in my opinion, one of the most atmospheric and beautifully animated games in recent memory, I have high hopes for this one. We don't have long to wait, because the studio has confirmed it will release on July 25.

The game will feature a three-on-three battle system in "the biggest and most imaginative world" the studio has created, it writes in a new blogpost. More exciting still, is the promise that the game will have a branching story and "no game-over".

The studio elaborates: "We wanted to make a game that had plenty of challenge and exciting action, but where the fear and frustration of getting stuck was not a factor. Picking yourself up after being defeated could be part of the journey, rather than something that took place in your head while looking at a Game Over screen. So, one of the unique aspects of Pyre is how you are never forced to lose progress. Whether you prevail or fail, your journey continues. The interactive narrative is expressed through a story that should feel personal to you, and that no two players will experience in quite the same way."

For anyone with an interest in the game, it's worth reading the whole blogpost. The game is now available to pre-order on Steam.