Puzzle platformer Little Nightmares is as cute as it is terrifying

Do you remember Hunger? You know, the sidescrolling “suspense adventure” puzzle platformer that Shaun suggested was more like Silent Hill than other genre similars? Well it’s been renamed Little Nightmares, it’s set to arrive in Spring of next year, and it has a new official trailer.

First, let’s look at that:

Taken from last week's Gamescom, the folks at IGN have also captured ten minutes of Little Nightmares which is equal parts whimsical, equal parts horrifying. (Seriously, the kitchen scene from 2.10 onward sends chills down my spine.) See for yourself:

Crafted by Swedish outfit Tarsier Studios—the team behind the PSVita’s iteration of LittleBigPlanet and the PS4’s Tearaway Unfolded—Little Nightmares has been in the works for more than two years, having recently been picked up by publisher Bandai Namco.

Playing as the young girl in the hooded yellow waterproof, you’re tasked with escaping a dodgy-looking vessel named The Maw and the monsters which lurk within—all the while outrunning knife-wielding chefs, sussing out lever-based puzzles, and swinging from frozen meat carcasses.

As can be seen above, Little Nightmares’ creepy disposition echoes everything from Limbo to Unravel; from LittleBigPlanet to Pan’s Labyrinth, and it looks remarkable/horrendous for it. I can’t wait to give it a bash when it arrives in Spring but, um, I might send you in first.