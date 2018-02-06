Puyo Puyo Tetris confirmed for PC, release date set

Having reported on Overwatch's infiltration of Doom just yesterday, this is becoming quite the week for videogame crossovers. After a flurry of not-very-subtle teasing yesterday, Sega has now confirmed Sonic Team's Puyo Puyo Tetris is coming to PC later this month.

If you visited Bayonetta or Binary Domain's Steam feeds yesterday, this news probably won't come as a surprise—however Puyo Puyo Tetris' desktop variation promises scalable resolutions, fully customisable controls and mouse-driven menus. With this, Vanquish, Valkyria Chronicles and, of course, Bayonetta, Sega is building a solid reputation for crowd-pleasing console-to-PC ports.

Here's a look at what to expect here:

And here's Sega if you prefer the written word:

Puyo Puyo Tetris sees two puzzle game juggernauts collide as Tetris, one of the top selling video games of all time and one of the most recognised brands in gaming history, and Puyo Puyo from SEGA combine to create a fun-to-play, fast-paced, competitive party game like no other! There are a ton of different styles of gameplay—from the single-player Adventure and Challenge modes to the ferocious competition of the up-to-four-player Arcade modes.

You can even take your puzzle skills online in the Puzzle League or Free Play multiplayer modes with up to four players. Play through Adventure mode to unlock new characters and backgrounds, and visit the in-game Shop which enables players to unlock new character voices and skins for Puyos and Tetriminos.

After slagging it off yesterday, I rewatched part of the Magnum PI/Murder She Wrote crossover last night and it's even worse than I remember. Having played and enjoyed Puyo Puyo Tetris on PlayStation 4 last year, though, I can assure you this retro mashup is more worthy of your time.

Puyo Puyo Tetris is due on PC via Steam February 27.