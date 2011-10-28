Public Service Announcement: free-to-play Bloodline Champions now on Steam

If there was ever a free-to-play game on Steam, other than TF2, that you needed to play, this is it. Funcom's fast-paced arena combat game, Bloodline Champions , is now available to one and all on Steam, and we couldn't be happier—the twitch-based, skill-shot focused arena fighter is a perfect fit for Counter-Strike and League of Legends fans alike. Weighing in at less than 1GB, it's easy to pull down and jump in to see how its tribal theme and intense teamfights strike your fancy. We'll have some Steam events in the near future to see who can take down the "amazing" team of my Alchemist and Josh's Ravener .