PUBG will open Squad FPP OCE servers 'after mid-October'

When PUBG first launched dedicated first-person perspective servers last month, it did so exclusively in Europe and North America. When FPP did eventually arrive in the OCE region, it did not support Solo or Squad play.

Now, the latter is planned for some point "after mid-October".

That's according to the game's official Twitter feed, which has now confirmed that Squad FPP OCE servers are en route, and that Duo FPP will be open on SA and SEA servers at the same time.

After mid-October, we will open Squad FPP on OCE servers. Duo FPP will be open on SA and SEA servers. Exact date to be announced in 2 weeks.September 29, 2017

Not much else to go on as yet. But, as per the above, we can expect to learn more in two weeks.