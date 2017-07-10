PUBG announces weekly Facebook livestream series to 'bring fan base closer to development team'

As PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds' popularity continues to skyrocket, developer Bluehole has announced a new weekly exclusive Facebook livestream series that aims to "showcase different elements" of the open-world battle royale MMO.

Starting tonight at 7pm-10pm PST/the early hours of tomorrow at 3am-6am BST, the first stream will be hosted by one of Bluehole's community managers. From thereon livestreams will alternate hosts "between content creators from the PUBG community" and some of Bluehole's community managers.

"This new initiative with Facebook will bring our passionate fan base closer to our development team," says Bluehole VP and executive producer Chang Han Kim in a statement. "Livestreaming has been very important to the growth of PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds. We believe that featuring PUBG livestreamers on Facebook further strengthens our commitment to the community while extending the reach of our game to a global audience."

Leo Olebe, director of global games partnerships at Facebook, adds: "Facebook and the Bluehole team have a shared belief in the power of gaming communities, and PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds is a stunning example of a hit game guided directly by its fans. Battlegrounds is just as much fun to watch as it is to play, and we’re excited to see some of the best PUBG creators bring exclusive content to Facebook to help fuel its growing community on the platform."

Head over to the PUBG Facebook page for more information on tonight's livestream.