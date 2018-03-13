PUBG adds emotes and friends list, despite anti-cheat delay

As promised in last week's roadmap post, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds now has emotes, Steam achievements and an in-game friends list. Rolled out today, PUBG's PC Update #7 is live.

Because when fighting for your life against 99 other bloodthirsty, formidably armed combatants, what's more important than taking the piss? Survival? Winning? Hardly.

PC 1.0 Update #7 has been released on live game servers. Log in and check out the new features: - Emotes - PUBG Friends List - 37 Steam Achievements - Bug fixes, updates, and morePatch notes: https://t.co/GQF9JjlFyG pic.twitter.com/QOjznuvkQjMarch 13, 2018

For now, 12 emotes are on offer with more to be "added in the future". By default, the emote key is ~ whereby specific emotes can be selected by left-clicking. That's best outlined here:

Elsewhere, Update #7 introduces the PUBG friends list, which lets players add up to 50 mates/sworn enemies across whichever platform they access the PC version of the game. Independent of Steam friends lists, the PUBG friends list "is a one-way follower concept, not a mutual acceptance between players".

If you think this feature isn't tied to the new bragging-rights-inducing emotes, I reckon you're kidding yourself on. Good luck maintaining that friends list after your first celebratory post-kill boogie.

Full patch notes for PUBG's Update #7 were released last week, however have been updated here. Items marked with asterisk signify additional changes. As reported by Andy, the game's anti-cheat update has been postponed following framerate issues and crashes.