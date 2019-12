[bcvideo id="1056436738001"]

Horrible gristly tendrils are the subject of the latest Prototype 2 trailer, which shows new player character, James Heller catching marines, cars and even helicopters in his fleshy web. It looks like a really disgusting version of Just Cause 2's multi-rope, which let you tie up grunts and attach them to explosive barrels for a giggle. We'll get to test out Heller's tendril powers and kick all the helicopters to death when the game comes out next year.