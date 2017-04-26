Prey is 'absolutely' getting DLC, 'impossible' to see all alien powers in one playthrough

Arkane and Bethesda's incoming Prey has recently demonstrated the multitude of weapons and powers players will get to grips with on the Talos-1 space station, however it seems post-release DLC is a given despite its core variety.

Speaking to AListDaily at a New York demo event, creative director Raphael Colantonio revealed that while he and his team "don't have any plans to announce yet", they are working on a variety of things at present, including updates.

"It’s impossible to see all the alien powers in one playthrough," says Colantonio of the base game's diversity. "So, you would have to play again and get different powers. Also, at some point, the story branches and you have choose between doing one thing or another thing. They’re mutually exclusive, so you can’t do both.

"So, replaying is a way to see what happens if you make a different choice. There are also a few other mutually exclusive quests that have nothing to do with the ending."

When Phil spoke to Arkane earlier this year he asked the question: Is Prey the BioShock successor we've been waiting for? Even in the face of the forthcoming shooter's stalking Nightmare monsters and hostile Typhon aliens, Colantonio likens Prey to BioShock over survival horror games such as Capcom's Resident Evil 7. In Prey you're surviving an environment, but it's not necessarily survival horror.

"I think it’s more like BioShock than Resident Evil," Colantonio says. "We have some horror elements, but that’s not what the game is trying to do. It’s not trying to be a survival horror game—it’s more like a plain survival game where you have to escape this place. We’re not trying to creep you out with gore and horrific moments. Although there are horrific moments, the goal is to put you in a simulation where you get to explore this place and find the best way to survive."

Prey is due May 5, which I've only just now realised is next Friday.