Predator: Hunting Grounds is a brutal asymmetrical shooter coming to PC next year

(Image credit: Sony)

Predator: Hunting Grounds is an asymmetrical multiplayer shooter that pits a sole Predator against an "elite fireteam" composed of mere humans (with guns). First announced as a PS4 exclusive, the shooter is newly confirmed for PC and is expected to release on April 20.

The four human players experience the game as a first-person shooter, while the fifth, the Predator, plays from a third-person perspective in a fashion reminiscent of Evolve. In a video released today, studio IllFonic (Friday the 13th: The Game) details some of the customisation options for the Predator, while also demonstrating that this game pulls absolutely no punches when it comes to gore.

Predator weaponry ranges the expected crossbow, through to a "Smart Disc" which works like some deadly frisbee. There are also wrist blades and a plasma caster (it casts plasma), and a retractable spear called the Combistick. Meanwhile there are three classes of Predator: Hunter, Scout and Berserker.

It all looks pretty cool if you miss Evolve, love Hunt: Showdown or some of the horror asymmetrical MP games like Dead by Daylight or Friday the 13th. Check out the latest video below: