Popular

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds has sold over 8 million copies

By

And it now has Shadowplay Highlights support.

Even though it’s still to launch on Xbox One, PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds has already sold over 8 million copies. Brendan “PlayerUnknown” Greene announced the figure at Microsoft’s Gamescom briefing. Today also sees the game receive Nvidia Shadowplay Highlights support. 

Battlegrounds launched on Steam Early Access in March. After only four months, it already boasted over 5 million players, and a couple of weeks ago it hit a whopping 500,000 concurrent players. It’s got the concurrent player record for any non-Valve game on Steam. 

An update today adds Shadowplay Highlights support, so you can capture and share clips of your misadventures. Show off your chicken dinners, car chases and that time you ran naked through a red zone just for the hell of it. 

If you’re one of the millions of chicken dinner hunters who play Battlegrounds, we want your craziest, best stories. Tell us all about your best and worst moments. 

Fraser Brown

Fraser is the sole inhabitant of PC Gamer's mythical Scottish office, conveniently located in his flat. He spends most of his time wrangling the news, but sometimes he sneaks off to write lots of words about strategy games.
See comments