We want your craziest, best stories from Playerunknown's Battlegrounds

The highlight of my Battlegrounds career was the time my squad held out in the underground military bunker against multiple enemies with only crossbows. It wasn't some zany challenge we had set for ourselves—just an incredibly shitty string of loot luck. Yet, amid the twangs of crossbow strings snapping, we persevered. One squad retreated sporting a few new feathers in their caps, and we eradicated another one entirely. I'll never forget the flood of "oh my god" and laughter when we emerged from the bunker, stole a car, and actually made it away with our lives. That was months ago, but every time we play I call us the Crossboyz.

It might not have been a moment as gif-worthy as jumping a bike into a house's second story window and killing its occupants, or those people who discovered that hiding in overturned cars is a surprisingly viable tactic. But Battlegrounds is so damn good at churning out an endless stream of small anecdotes just like these, and so many of them are hilarious.

That's why we want to hear your best Battlegrounds stories. Regale us with tales of bold heroics, of insane car stunts, or the clever tactics that produced surprising outcomes. We want them all. Share your stories in the comments below and we'll round up our favorites and shower you with glory next week.