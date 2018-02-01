Popular

Play Fallout 4 for free from now until Sunday, and buy it at 50% off

From February 1 through February 4, the Commonwealth is yours at no charge, and it's half-price if you decide to buy.

If you've been waiting for just the right moment to finally dive into Fallout 4, it's here. Fallout 4 is free to play on PC right now, and this free period lasts until Sunday, February 4. During that time, the base game is 50% off (Steam says this 'weekend deal' lasts until February 12, which may either be an error or an exceptionally long weekend).

Other discounts during the free weekend: 40% off Fallout 4 Game of the Year Edition (which includes all the DLC) and 50% off the season pass. Here's the full list of discounts:

50% off:

  • Fallout 4 Core Game
  • Fallout 4 Season Pass

40% off:

  • Fallout 4 G.O.T.Y. (Game of the Year Edition)
  • Fallout 4: Automatron
  • Fallout 4: Contraptions Workshop
  • Fallout 4: Far Harbor
  • Fallout 4: Nuka-World
  • Fallout 4: Vault-Tec Workshop
  • Fallout 4: Wasteland Workshop

