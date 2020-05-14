Play Dance Dance Revolution 5 on PC for free

I'll always look back fondly on the trips I made to my local cinema to play the run-down DDR arcade machine shoved awkwardly in a corner. Since then, I've been hoping that the arcade game would make its way to PC, and it finally has—sort of.

Konami has released Dance Dance Revolution 5 as a browser game for PC. It's in open alpha, so it's only got the basic features and 15 songs. It's free to download for a limited time, though Konami hasn't detailed when the alpha will come to an end. If you've got a USB DDR mat gathering dust somewhere in a cupboard, now is the time to go rummaging around and get it.

If you don't have a mat you can use the arrow keys to play through the songs, but even with a mat handy Konami says that connecting it to the game, "is not guaranteed to work perfectly, but if you are interested, try it."

To play Dance Dance Revolution 5, you'll first need to set up a Konami ID and then load the game through DDR 5's official website. According to the game's description, DDR 5 will work through Chrome, Edge, and Firefox, but not through Internet Explorer. You'll need 2BG of memory, a good internet connection, and a pair of banging speakers or headphones.

Thanks, Eurogamer.