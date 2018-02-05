Play C&C: Red Alert 2, Dark Forces and Half-Life in the PC Gamer Weekender LAN Retro Zone

Do you remember the past? Lugging an entire desktop PC around to a friend’s house to set up in the spare room or basement, plug in with everyone else attending and play Red Alert 2 over LAN? Well that nostalgia-blast becomes reality at the PC Gamer Weekender, thanks to our LAN Retro Zone.

In the Zone you’ll be able to play games like the aforementioned Command & Conquer Red Alert 2, as well as other stone cold classics like Battlefield 1942, Star Wars: Dark Forces and Half-Life—all multiplayer (and single-player) gems from back in the day.

Those who want to entirely avoid playing with and against others aren’t being left out, though, as we’ll also have the single-player classics Theme Park and Rollercoaster Tycoon available to tinker with. Remember to put as much salt as possible on those fries, so people have to buy more drinks. The tactics never leave you...

It isn’t just about the nostalgia, you’ll also be able to see many more speakers, games and booths all at the PC Gamer Weekender, which is being held February 17-18 at the Olympia, London, in the UK. For more details see the site, and follow us on Twitter for up-to-the-minute news. Tickets are available now from £12.99. Use the code PCG at checkout to knock 20 percent off the ticket price.