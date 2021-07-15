Where to plant saplings at Stumpy Ridge, Fork Knife Food, or FN Radio in Fortnite

Fortnite season 7 week 6 is here, along with a new batch of challenges to complete to earn some battle stars. This week, you're being asked to plant saplings at Stumpy Ridge, Fork Knife Food Truck, or FN Radio. Rather than fighting against the alien invasion, we're apparently taking the green route.

Thankfully, you only need to plant a combined total of three saplings, and you can actually complete the challenge at just Stumpy Ridge. We went with that location because the saplings are arguably the closest together of all your options. Follow our guide for the full walkthrough.

Don't forget to also complete this week's legendary quests:

- Where to place prepper supplies

- Where to place decoy cows

Plant sapling locations

(Image credit: Epic Games)

For the purpose of this guide, we're going to Stumpy Ridge, the southernmost location we've highlighted on the map above.

Fork Knife Food Truck can be found along the road between Lazy Lake and Corny Complex, in a dirt lot.

FN Radio is the building/radio tower just 100 yards north of the IO base, southeast of Craggy Cliffs.

Stumpy Ridge is the small field of tree stumps southeast of Weeping Woods and west of Lazy Lake.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

You'll find two saplings on the lower side of the hill among the tree stumps, and the final sapling is on the taller hill. Check out the map above for a reference.

All in all, it's a pretty easy challenge to complete once you know where to look. All you have to do is find the blue silhouette of the sapling plants and interact with them to plant one.

For your green thumb, you get 30,000 XP, a nice boost to your battle pass.

Don't forget to check out our Fortnite guides page for more walkthroughs on this week's legendary challenges, and to grab the latest alien artifacts to further customize your Kymera.