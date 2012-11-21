Planetside 2: play with PC Gamer in Europe!

Planetside 2 is here. Are you interested in going to war alongside the European PC Gamer community? If so, then read on for details of our plans so far.

We're currently planning to make our start on the Miller server, as that's where many PlanetSide 1 veterans are headed as well as our valued friends/bitter enemies at Rock, Paper, Shotgun. We'll be setting up an official PC Gamer outfit as part of the Terran Republic faction, led - in the early days at least - by Rich. You can find the latest details on this forum , which should include an up-to-date list of the officers to contact in-game for an invite within the next few days.

A note on our choice of faction. We know that many of you will be unwilling to abandon you favourite side, and there was talk during beta of setting up a number of splinter outfits for those wanting to dress up as purple power rangers or roll around listening to dreadful rawk . For the time being, we'd rather concentrate on building our community in one place rather than split it from the get-go. If you absolutely must play Vanu, why not join RPS and express your distaste for our lifestyle decisions by shooting silly pew-pew lasers at us? We won't mind. We're magnanimous like that. Also, we've got a tank with two guns.