Planet Coaster launches Adventure Pack update with hundreds of new items

Planet Coaster celebrated its one year anniversary last month with new rides, a scenario editor and a Staff Management building. Now, its Adventure Pack update adds a further three rides and a number of cosmetic additions—not least over 320 scenery items.

Playing into an Egyptian theme, expect lava panels, snakes, mummies, scorpions, crocodile hats, and a new "adventuring heroine" named Renee Feu, among a host of other new items and features. Check out what's new in full via this Steam Community update.



All of that and more also features in the following trailer:

Speaking to the Adventure Pack's new rides, developer Frontier Developments describes Gold Fever as a family ride wherein park attendees scoot around in gold mine carts within "the rich mountains of South America".

Island Adventure, on the other hand, is a boat ride that's inspired by the steamers of the 1930s; while Land Ahoy is the litter sister of Island Adventure "but with the added benefit of not requiring a body of water".

Planet Coaster's Adventure Pack is out now and costs £7.99/your regional equivalent from Steam or the Frontier Store.