Petroglyph announce Victory - a squad-based battle arena, with tanks

With development of troubled MMORTS End of Nations now in the hands of Trion Worlds, former developers Petroglyph have returned with Victory. To be clear, Victory is their triumphantly named Kickstarter hopeful, not (yet) a statement of success. It's an action strategy game that unfolds in real-time, but Petroglyph are saying it's not an RTS. At least, not in the way that you'd traditional think of the genre.

"If World of Tanks, StarCraft and League of Legends had a baby, it would be Victory," writes project lead Oksana Kubushyna. It's part team-based online battle arena, with full squads of tanks and infantry replacing the menagerie of disparate fictional styles that characterise most MOBA hero line-ups. There are definite RTS-elements blended in, too. Teams are fighting over capture points, and if a player's starting army is wiped out, they're out of that match.

Players can customise their squad make-up, buying new troop types through earned experience. Petroglyph state that the game won't be free-to-play, which suggests that unlocks will be purely tied to progress, not micro-transactions.

Victory is looking for $700,000. You can see a more detailed exploration of how the game will work in the video below.