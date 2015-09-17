PC Gamer's most anticipated games

Hitman

Samuel Roberts: I can’t wait to play Hitman because it looks like a return to the multi-layered stealth sandbox stuff from Blood Money—it better be, anyway. The level they showed off at E3 and Gamescom this year showed the different ways you could approach a level and kill a target, and it looked pretty in-depth. You could throw a bomb, watch a security guard find it then take it inside the palace where your target it is. If you can find where he placed it, you’ve smuggled a weapon into the premises. It’s that sort of depth that makes me optimistic about the new Hitman.

I’m less clear on the value of its new Early Access-like structure—that’s something we’ll find out about this December. But the ultimate aim is to build a Hitman game that’s bigger than Absolution with a lot more in the way of giant stealth sandboxes. After a nearly 10-year wait for a proper Hitman follow-up, there’s a chance this could be the one.

Other games I’m excited about:

Star Wars Battlefront

A few Star Wars-starved years of games have really made me want to play this possibly lightweight but fun shooter.

Fallout 4

I’m certain this will be one of the best games of the year—Bethesda doesn’t muck about with RPGs.

XCOM 2

Full modding support, unpredictable levels, more layers of strategy—more of what I love from Firaxis.