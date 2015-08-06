XCOM 2 screens show customisation options galore
We should find out more about PC exclusive XCOM 2 at Firaxicon, but that's not happening until a month before the game's release in November this year. So for now, we'll have to make do with the demo from E3 and these many, many screenshots from Gamescom, courtesy of All Games Beta. Click through to check out features like the improved character customisation, weapon customisation, the Geoscape, and more.
We should find out more about PC exclusive XCOM 2 at Firaxicon, but that's not happening until a month before the game's release in November this year. So for now, we'll have to make do with the demo from E3 and these many, many screenshots from Gamescom, courtesy of All Games Beta. Click through to check out features like the improved character customisation, weapon customisation, the Geoscape, and more.
We should find out more about PC exclusive XCOM 2 at Firaxicon, but that's not happening until a month before the game's release in November this year. So for now, we'll have to make do with the demo from E3 and these many, many screenshots from Gamescom, courtesy of All Games Beta. Click through to check out features like the improved character customisation, weapon customisation, the Geoscape, and more.
We should find out more about PC exclusive XCOM 2 at Firaxicon, but that's not happening until a month before the game's release in November this year. So for now, we'll have to make do with the demo from E3 and these many, many screenshots from Gamescom, courtesy of All Games Beta. Click through to check out features like the improved character customisation, weapon customisation, the Geoscape, and more.
We should find out more about PC exclusive XCOM 2 at Firaxicon, but that's not happening until a month before the game's release in November this year. So for now, we'll have to make do with the demo from E3 and these many, many screenshots from Gamescom, courtesy of All Games Beta. Click through to check out features like the improved character customisation, weapon customisation, the Geoscape, and more.
We should find out more about PC exclusive XCOM 2 at Firaxicon, but that's not happening until a month before the game's release in November this year. So for now, we'll have to make do with the gameplay demo from E3 and these many, many screenshots from Gamescom, courtesy of All Games Beta. Click through to check out features like the improved character customisation, weapon customisation, the Geoscape, and more.
We should find out more about PC exclusive XCOM 2 at Firaxicon, but that's not happening until a month before the game's release in November this year. So for now, we'll have to make do with the gameplay demo from E3 and these many, many screenshots from Gamescom, courtesy of All Games Beta. Click through to check out features like the improved character customisation, weapon customisation, the Geoscape, and more.
We should find out more about PC exclusive XCOM 2 at Firaxicon, but that's not happening until a month before the game's release in November this year. So for now, we'll have to make do with the gameplay demo from E3 and these many, many screenshots from Gamescom, courtesy of All Games Beta. Click through to check out features like the improved character customisation, weapon customisation, the Geoscape, and more.
We should find out more about PC exclusive XCOM 2 at Firaxicon, but that's not happening until a month before the game's release in November this year. So for now, we'll have to make do with the gameplay demo from E3 and these many, many screenshots from Gamescom, courtesy of All Games Beta. Click through to check out features like the improved character customisation, weapon customisation, the Geoscape, and more.
We should find out more about PC exclusive XCOM 2 at Firaxicon, but that's not happening until a month before the game's release in November this year. So for now, we'll have to make do with the gameplay demo from E3 and these many, many screenshots from Gamescom, courtesy of All Games Beta. Click through to check out features like the improved character customisation, weapon customisation, the Geoscape, and more.
We should find out more about PC exclusive XCOM 2 at Firaxicon, but that's not happening until a month before the game's release in November this year. So for now, we'll have to make do with the gameplay demo from E3 and these many, many screenshots from Gamescom, courtesy of All Games Beta. Click through to check out features like the improved character customisation, weapon customisation, the Geoscape, and more.
We should find out more about PC exclusive XCOM 2 at Firaxicon, but that's not happening until a month before the game's release in November this year. So for now, we'll have to make do with the gameplay demo from E3 and these many, many screenshots from Gamescom, courtesy of All Games Beta. Click through to check out features like the improved character customisation, weapon customisation, the Geoscape, and more.
We should find out more about PC exclusive XCOM 2 at Firaxicon, but that's not happening until a month before the game's release in November this year. So for now, we'll have to make do with the gameplay demo from E3 and these many, many screenshots from Gamescom, courtesy of All Games Beta. Click through to check out features like the improved character customisation, weapon customisation, the Geoscape, and more.
We should find out more about PC exclusive XCOM 2 at Firaxicon, but that's not happening until a month before the game's release in November this year. So for now, we'll have to make do with the gameplay demo from E3 and these many, many screenshots from Gamescom, courtesy of All Games Beta. Click through to check out features like the improved character customisation, weapon customisation, the Geoscape, and more.
We should find out more about PC exclusive XCOM 2 at Firaxicon, but that's not happening until a month before the game's release in November this year. So for now, we'll have to make do with the gameplay demo from E3 and these many, many screenshots from Gamescom, courtesy of All Games Beta. Click through to check out features like the improved character customisation, weapon customisation, the Geoscape, and more.
We should find out more about PC exclusive XCOM 2 at Firaxicon, but that's not happening until a month before the game's release in November this year. So for now, we'll have to make do with the gameplay demo from E3 and these many, many screenshots from Gamescom, courtesy of All Games Beta. Click through to check out features like the improved character customisation, weapon customisation, the Geoscape, and more.
We should find out more about PC exclusive XCOM 2 at Firaxicon, but that's not happening until a month before the game's release in November this year. So for now, we'll have to make do with the gameplay demo from E3 and these many, many screenshots from Gamescom, courtesy of All Games Beta. Click through to check out features like the improved character customisation, weapon customisation, the Geoscape, and more.
We should find out more about PC exclusive XCOM 2 at Firaxicon, but that's not happening until a month before the game's release in November this year. So for now, we'll have to make do with the gameplay demo from E3 and these many, many screenshots from Gamescom, courtesy of All Games Beta. Click through to check out features like the improved character customisation, weapon customisation, the Geoscape, and more.
We should find out more about PC exclusive XCOM 2 at Firaxicon, but that's not happening until a month before the game's release in November this year. So for now, we'll have to make do with the gameplay demo from E3 and these many, many screenshots from Gamescom, courtesy of All Games Beta. Click through to check out features like the improved character customisation, weapon customisation, the Geoscape, and more.