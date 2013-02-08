PC Gamer US Podcast #343 - Bear-On-Werebear Violence

The Witcher 3 ! Dragonborn ! A Half-Life movie ? This and other topics get tackled this week by Evan, Tyler, and T.J., who returns from Iceland to tell us about the games he saw at Paradox Interactive's annual event . We also touch on the merits of Linux gaming and SSDs.

Listen to PC Gamer Podcast 343: Bear-On-Werebear Violence

Have a question, comment, complaint, or observation? Leave a voicemail: 1-877-404-1337 ext. 724 or email the MP3 to pcgamerpodcast@gmail.com.

Subscribe to the podcast RSS feed .

Follow us on Twitter:

@ELahti (Evan Lahti)

@tyler_wilde (Tyler Wilde)

@asatj (T.J. Hafer)

@belsaas (Erik Belsaas, podcast producer)